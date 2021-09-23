Im going for AJ, he should be too big and powerful. I still think people underrate him. I still dont understand why people want someone representing Britain to get beat
we waited almost a century for a heavyweight champ, now we have two and some folk root for the opposition. Fury should batter Wilder again, however his quietness worries me slightly. Hes usually playing mind games, acting like a lunatic and being controversial as fuck. Hardly a peep. Hes either quietly confident or something is wrong. Will the fight even happen?