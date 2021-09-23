Jumpbit

Offline



Posts: 19





Posts: 19 The fight this weekend « on: September 23, 2021, 06:51:49 PM »



Usyk is a 3/1 type price outsider but bigger shocks have happened in boxing . The little tubby bloke put Joshua to sleep with a decent flurry



Ill be shouting for the Ukrainian Saturday night



I can't stomach Anthony ( Don't spend your money in white people's shops ) JoshuaUsyk is a 3/1 type price outsider but bigger shocks have happened in boxing . The little tubby bloke put Joshua to sleep with a decent flurryIll be shouting for the Ukrainian Saturday night Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 552





Posts: 2 552 Re: The fight this weekend « Reply #1 on: September 23, 2021, 07:33:47 PM » I understand your comments on it all. I want Fury to finish him off ...otherwise, it will run and run on between them two. Apart from that, I am in the same camp as you on Joshua. Logged

Jumpbit

Offline



Posts: 19





Posts: 19 Re: The fight this weekend « Reply #2 on: September 23, 2021, 07:37:59 PM » I think Tyson is in for a shock with Wilder this time . I can see a serious knock out in that one and it could well be Fury on his back sound asleep Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 552





Posts: 2 552 Re: The fight this weekend « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:38:23 AM » Not for me, he is too good on the sweet science side of things Fury for him to get clipped providing he has done his camp correctly.



He can bang Wilder. I don't bet on boxing - Joshua and, Fury both to win for me. Joshua by knockout, not sure how the Fury fight will go apart from a Fury win. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 226





Posts: 15 226 Re: The fight this weekend « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:42:03 AM » we waited almost a century for a heavyweight champ, now we have two and some folk root for the opposition. Fury should batter Wilder again, however his quietness worries me slightly. Hes usually playing mind games, acting like a lunatic and being controversial as fuck. Hardly a peep. Hes either quietly confident or something is wrong. Will the fight even happen? Im going for AJ, he should be too big and powerful. I still think people underrate him. I still dont understand why people want someone representing Britain to get beatwe waited almost a century for a heavyweight champ, now we have two and some folk root for the opposition. Fury should batter Wilder again, however his quietness worries me slightly. Hes usually playing mind games, acting like a lunatic and being controversial as fuck. Hardly a peep. Hes either quietly confident or something is wrong. Will the fight even happen? Logged

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 411



Crabamity





Posts: 8 411Crabamity Re: The fight this weekend « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:32:56 AM » I think Joshua has to win by knockout, because if it goes the distance it most probably means he hasn't caught Usyk at all, and Usyk will win on points.



Personally I have a sneaking feeling Usyk will beat him. Logged

Jumpbit

Offline



Posts: 19





Posts: 19 Re: The fight this weekend « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:39:43 AM »



I've Put some money on Usyk winning in rounds 3 to 5 and 5 to 8 I've Put some money on Usyk winning in rounds 3 to 5 and 5 to 8 Logged