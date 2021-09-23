Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 25, 2021, 12:32:51 AM
Author Topic: The fight this weekend  (Read 215 times)
Jumpbit

« on: September 23, 2021, 06:51:49 PM »
 I can't stomach Anthony ( Don't spend your money in white people's shops ) Joshua  :wanker:

Usyk is a 3/1 type price outsider but bigger shocks have happened in boxing . The little tubby bloke put Joshua to sleep with a decent flurry 

Ill be shouting for the Ukrainian Saturday night  :alastair:
headset
*****
« Reply #1 on: September 23, 2021, 07:33:47 PM »
I understand your comments on it all. I want Fury to finish him off ...otherwise, it will run and run on between them two. Apart from that, I am in the same camp as you on Joshua.
Jumpbit

« Reply #2 on: September 23, 2021, 07:37:59 PM »
I think Tyson is in for a shock with Wilder this time . I can see a serious knock out in that one and it could well be Fury on his back sound asleep
headset
*****
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:38:23 AM »
Not for me, he is too good on the sweet science side of things Fury for him to get clipped providing he has done his camp correctly.

He can bang Wilder. I don't bet on boxing - Joshua and, Fury both to win for me. Joshua by knockout, not sure how the Fury fight will go apart from a Fury win.
Robbso
*****
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:42:03 AM »
Im going for AJ, he should be too big and powerful. I still think people underrate him. I still dont understand why people want someone representing Britain to get beat we waited almost a century for a heavyweight champ, now we have two and some folk root for the opposition. Fury should batter Wilder again, however his quietness worries me slightly. Hes usually playing mind games, acting like a lunatic and being controversial as fuck. Hardly a peep. Hes either quietly confident or something is wrong. Will the fight even happen?
Jumpbit

« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:53:18 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:42:03 AM
Im going for AJ, he should be too big and powerful. I still think people underrate him. I still dont understand why people want someone representing Britain to get beat



   :redcard:




My supports with the Ukrainian  :like: :like:
calamity
*****
Crabamity


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:32:56 AM »
I think Joshua has to win by knockout, because if it goes the distance it most probably means he hasn't caught Usyk at all, and Usyk will win on points.

Personally I have a sneaking feeling Usyk will beat him.
Jumpbit

« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:39:43 AM »
 :like:

I've Put some money on Usyk winning in rounds 3 to 5 and 5 to 8
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:05:44 PM »
I like both Fury and AJ as fighters.


Fury is the better all round boxer though and would be in the mix in any era.

AJ KO by round 6 tomorrow!
Tory Cunt
Tom_Trinder
*****
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:27:23 PM »
AJ showed his true colours, so hope the racist cunt gets knocked out.
MF(c) DOOM
*****
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:01:29 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Yesterday at 08:27:23 PM
AJ showed his true colours, so hope the racist cunt gets knocked out.

A racist hoping racist cunts get knocked out. 
Bud Wiser
*****
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:42:16 PM »
Quote from: Jumpbit on Yesterday at 10:53:18 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:42:03 AM
Im going for AJ, he should be too big and powerful. I still think people underrate him. I still dont understand why people want someone representing Britain to get beat



   :redcard:




My supports with the Ukrainian  :like: :like:

Mine too.  :like:
