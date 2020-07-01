Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: The fight this weekend
Jumpbit

« on: Yesterday at 06:51:49 PM »
 I can't stomach Anthony ( Don't spend your money in white people's shops ) Joshua  :wanker:

Usyk is a 3/1 type price outsider but bigger shocks have happened in boxing . The little tubby bloke put Joshua to sleep with a decent flurry 

Ill be shouting for the Ukrainian Saturday night  :alastair:
headset
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:33:47 PM »
I understand your comments on it all. I want Fury to finish him off ...otherwise, it will run and run on between them two. Apart from that, I am in the same camp as you on Joshua.
Jumpbit

« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:37:59 PM »
I think Tyson is in for a shock with Wilder this time . I can see a serious knock out in that one and it could well be Fury on his back sound asleep
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:38:23 AM »
Not for me, he is too good on the sweet science side of things Fury for him to get clipped providing he has done his camp correctly.

He can bang Wilder. I don't bet on boxing - Joshua and, Fury both to win for me. Joshua by knockout, not sure how the Fury fight will go apart from a Fury win.
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:42:03 AM »
Im going for AJ, he should be too big and powerful. I still think people underrate him. I still dont understand why people want someone representing Britain to get beat we waited almost a century for a heavyweight champ, now we have two and some folk root for the opposition. Fury should batter Wilder again, however his quietness worries me slightly. Hes usually playing mind games, acting like a lunatic and being controversial as fuck. Hardly a peep. Hes either quietly confident or something is wrong. Will the fight even happen?
