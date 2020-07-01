Jumpbit

Offline



Posts: 13





Posts: 13 The fight this weekend « on: Yesterday at 06:51:49 PM »



Usyk is a 3/1 type price outsider but bigger shocks have happened in boxing . The little tubby bloke put Joshua to sleep with a decent flurry



Ill be shouting for the Ukrainian Saturday night



I can't stomach Anthony ( Don't spend your money in white people's shops ) JoshuaUsyk is a 3/1 type price outsider but bigger shocks have happened in boxing . The little tubby bloke put Joshua to sleep with a decent flurryIll be shouting for the Ukrainian Saturday night Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 539





Posts: 2 539 Re: The fight this weekend « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:33:47 PM » I understand your comments on it all. I want Fury to finish him off ...otherwise, it will run and run on between them two. Apart from that, I am in the same camp as you on Joshua. Logged

Jumpbit

Offline



Posts: 13





Posts: 13 Re: The fight this weekend « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:37:59 PM » I think Tyson is in for a shock with Wilder this time . I can see a serious knock out in that one and it could well be Fury on his back sound asleep Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 539





Posts: 2 539 Re: The fight this weekend « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:38:23 AM » Not for me, he is too good on the sweet science side of things Fury for him to get clipped providing he has done his camp correctly.



He can bang Wilder. I don't bet on boxing - Joshua and, Fury both to win for me. Joshua by knockout, not sure how the Fury fight will go apart from a Fury win. Logged