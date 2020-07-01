Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 24, 2021, 07:39:42 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The fight this weekend  (Read 57 times)
Jumpbit

Offline Offline

Posts: 13


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 06:51:49 PM »
 I can't stomach Anthony ( Don't spend your money in white people's shops ) Joshua  :wanker:

Usyk is a 3/1 type price outsider but bigger shocks have happened in boxing . The little tubby bloke put Joshua to sleep with a decent flurry 

Ill be shouting for the Ukrainian Saturday night  :alastair:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 538


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:33:47 PM »
I understand your comments on it all. I want Fury to finish him off ...otherwise, it will run and run on between them two. Apart from that, I am in the same camp as you on Joshua.
Logged
Jumpbit

Offline Offline

Posts: 13


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:37:59 PM »
I think Tyson is in for a shock with Wilder this time . I can see a serious knock out in that one and it could well be Fury on his back sound asleep
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 538


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:38:23 AM »
Not for me, he is too good on the sweet science side of things Fury for him to get clipped providing he has done his camp correctly.

He can bang Wilder. I don't bet on boxing - Joshua and, Fury both to win for me. Joshua by knockout, not sure how the Fury fight will go apart from a Fury win.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 