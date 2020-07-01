Welcome,
September 24, 2021, 07:39:42 AM
The fight this weekend
Author
Topic: The fight this weekend
Jumpbit
Posts: 13
The fight this weekend
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:51:49 PM
I can't stomach Anthony ( Don't spend your money in white people's shops ) Joshua
Usyk is a 3/1 type price outsider but bigger shocks have happened in boxing . The little tubby bloke put Joshua to sleep with a decent flurry
Ill be shouting for the Ukrainian Saturday night
headset
Posts: 2 538
Re: The fight this weekend
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:33:47 PM
I understand your comments on it all. I want Fury to finish him off ...otherwise, it will run and run on between them two. Apart from that, I am in the same camp as you on Joshua.
Jumpbit
Posts: 13
Re: The fight this weekend
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:37:59 PM
I think Tyson is in for a shock with Wilder this time . I can see a serious knock out in that one and it could well be Fury on his back sound asleep
headset
Posts: 2 538
Re: The fight this weekend
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:38:23 AM
Not for me, he is too good on the sweet science side of things Fury for him to get clipped providing he has done his camp correctly.
He can bang Wilder. I don't bet on boxing - Joshua and, Fury both to win for me. Joshua by knockout, not sure how the Fury fight will go apart from a Fury win.
