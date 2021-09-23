Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 24, 2021, 04:03:26 PM
Author Topic: JAMES THE FOIST !!!  (Read 278 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 392


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Yesterday at 08:30:03 AM »
HAVEN'T SEEN HIM FOR A WHILE NOW. BEGINNING TO WORRY !!!   souey
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:17:40 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 2 543


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:17:35 PM »
WHO?..... online or offline character/chap
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 392


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:18:29 PM »
GO ON BABY !!!   mcl
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 392


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:33:28 PM »

         JAMES THE FIRST SELECTING FRESH PRODUCE IN TIMES GONE BY
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:35:22 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 952


Bugger.


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:34:08 PM »
His lower horn fell off, so he's gone into hiding.
Logged
headset
Posts: 2 543


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:36:40 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 12:33:28 PM

         JAMES THE FIRST SELECTING FRESH PRODUCE IN TIMES GONE BY

Ahhh. I see now - the fruit and veg man as the mother would always say!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 392


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:37:19 PM »
JAMES THE FIRST ???

https://streamable.com/cgjfrb
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 2 543


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:39:14 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 12:37:19 PM
JAMES THE FIRST ???

https://streamable.com/cgjfrb




Quality tm... u will have the other lot going nuts as usual....monkey
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 392


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:41:56 PM »
LEAVE ME RIGHT OUT OF THIS !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bernie
Posts: 7 193


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:29:10 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 12:37:19 PM
JAMES THE FIRST ???

https://streamable.com/cgjfrb

Can we have more videos of betting shop banter please?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 392


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:31:44 PM »
WELL I'LL SEE WHAT I CAN DO IF THERE'S A MARKET FOR IT !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 2 543


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:43:16 PM »
THE WILL ALWAYS BE A MARKET FOR YOUR MATERIAL - TM .....

DONT EVER FORGET THAT MUCKA :like:

JUST REMEMBER THIS BOARD NOW BELONGS TO THE PEOPLE...

AND NOT DICTATORS AS BEFORE - THEY NOW LIVE UNDER THE GUISE OF RAW AND KEN!!!
Logged
Bernie
Posts: 7 193


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:03:06 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 02:43:16 PM
THE WILL ALWAYS BE A MARKET FOR YOUR MATERIAL - TM .....

DONT EVER FORGET THAT MUCKA :like:

JUST REMEMBER THIS BOARD NOW BELONGS TO THE PEOPLE...

AND NOT DICTATORS AS BEFORE - THEY NOW LIVE UNDER THE GUISE OF RAW AND KEN!!!

Wow....is that place still going???
Logged
headset
Posts: 2 543


« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:48:35 AM »
It's still on the go, with not much going on.

it's still to early to be calling it a flop - apart from the fact it's heading to be a flop - is my mystic meg moment
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 392


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:16:39 AM »
      🍐🍏🍒🍓🍍🍌🍋🍅🥒🍉🍊🍑🌶🥕
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Jumpbit

Posts: 19


« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:21:12 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 12:37:19 PM
JAMES THE FIRST ???

https://streamable.com/cgjfrb






The Roy Orbison look a like walking out that door gave you a death stare as he left TM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 392


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:40:12 PM »
HE WAS GOING BEHIND THE COUNTER !!!   jc
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bernie
Posts: 7 193


« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:36:20 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R9KyCMlvdBc
Logged
Block21
Posts: 976


« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:10:21 PM »
What a fucking weird cunt you are, you need locking up and your hard drive checked immediately.
Logged
headset
Posts: 2 543


« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:13:47 PM »
We sent the lines out with bait- it didn't take long to bring one in....hang on its him again monkey
Logged
