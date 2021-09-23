Welcome,
September 23, 2021, 01:38:13 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
JAMES THE FOIST !!!
Author
Topic: JAMES THE FOIST !!! (Read 103 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 387
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
JAMES THE FOIST !!!
«
on:
Today
at 08:30:03 AM
HAVEN'T SEEN HIM FOR A WHILE NOW. BEGINNING TO WORRY !!!
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:17:40 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 520
Re: JAMES THE FIRST !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:17:35 PM
WHO?..... online or offline character/chap
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 387
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: JAMES THE FOIST !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:18:29 PM
GO ON BABY !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 387
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: JAMES THE FOIST !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:33:28 PM
JAMES THE FIRST SELECTING FRESH PRODUCE IN TIMES GONE BY
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:35:22 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 949
Bugger.
Re: JAMES THE FOIST !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:34:08 PM
His lower horn fell off, so he's gone into hiding.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 520
Re: JAMES THE FOIST !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:36:40 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 12:33:28 PM
JAMES THE FIRST SELECTING FRESH PRODUCE IN TIMES GONE BY
Ahhh. I see now - the fruit and veg man as the mother would always say!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 387
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: JAMES THE FOIST !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:37:19 PM
JAMES THE FIRST ???
https://streamable.com/cgjfrb
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 520
Re: JAMES THE FOIST !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:39:14 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 12:37:19 PM
JAMES THE FIRST ???
https://streamable.com/cgjfrb
Quality tm... u will have the other lot going nuts as usual....
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 387
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: JAMES THE FOIST !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:41:56 PM
LEAVE ME
RIGHT
OUT OF THIS !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bernie
Online
Posts: 7 187
Re: JAMES THE FOIST !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:29:10 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 12:37:19 PM
JAMES THE FIRST ???
https://streamable.com/cgjfrb
Can we have more videos of betting shop banter please?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 387
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: JAMES THE FOIST !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:31:44 PM
WELL I'LL SEE WHAT I CAN DO IF THERE'S A MARKET FOR IT !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
