September 24, 2021, 09:57:59 AM
Cricket goes gender neutral
headset
Yesterday at 05:58:35 AM
Removing batsman for batter - are we that woke in life?

It appears so Piers Morgan does make some excellent points in the article,, what about 3rd man and all that...


I am all for promoting the women's game................................................as he touches on would they use a jock-strap or is a box good enough monkey

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16216874/crickets-laws-have-been-rewritten-gender-neutral/
Bernie
Yesterday at 09:23:18 AM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10018885/All-boys-netball-team-dominate-girls-team-46-12-18s-state-final-sparking-backlash.html

Men taking over girls sports now.

I feel sorry for women. They have fought for years for equality, now they are having it all taken away from them in the name of gender neutrality.
Rutters
Yesterday at 09:56:25 AM
When you campaign for equal prize money for women's sport, even though it is of a lower standard, attracts lower audiences and creates less revenue, what do you expect?
headset
Yesterday at 12:25:47 PM
monkey


I blame that copper for kneeling on his neck for too long....

he has a lot to answer for that copper....
MF(c) DOOM
Yesterday at 11:08:07 PM
Its an absolute non story that only bell ends like Piers Morgans try and make a drama out of it.  Its perfectly sensible change in terminology. Mike Gatting summed it up sensibly "Its about time because so many women play the game now. They are not men, so its straightforward to me.
headset
Today at 05:12:37 AM
I can't agree with you I'm afraid...change the terms of course for the women's game.

Leave the terminology as it is for the mens game. Simple really.

The is nothing wrong with a batswoman or a batsman ...until the idiots start voicing their opinion...
Rutters
Today at 09:33:24 AM
I think people are quite capable of calling a batsman a 'batsman' and a batswoman a 'batswoman' but this is happening because of Trans-activism.

The MCC are preparing themselves for when a Transwoman plays for a woman's team and someone like Piers Morgan or even Rosie Duffield insist she's not a real woman

**Culture Wars**
