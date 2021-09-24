headset

Cricket goes gender neutral « on: Yesterday at 05:58:35 AM »



It appears so Piers Morgan does make some excellent points in the article,, what about 3rd man and all that...





I am all for promoting the women's game................................................as he touches on would they use a jock-strap or is a box good enough



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16216874/crickets-laws-have-been-rewritten-gender-neutral/







Bernie

Re: Cricket goes gender neutral « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:23:18 AM » https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10018885/All-boys-netball-team-dominate-girls-team-46-12-18s-state-final-sparking-backlash.html



Men taking over girls sports now.



I feel sorry for women. They have fought for years for equality, now they are having it all taken away from them in the name of gender neutrality.



Rutters

Re: Cricket goes gender neutral « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:56:25 AM » When you campaign for equal prize money for women's sport, even though it is of a lower standard, attracts lower audiences and creates less revenue, what do you expect? Logged

headset

Re: Cricket goes gender neutral « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:25:47 PM »





I blame that copper for kneeling on his neck for too long....



he has a lot to answer for that copper.... I blame that copper for kneeling on his neck for too long....he has a lot to answer for that copper.... Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Re: Cricket goes gender neutral « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:08:07 PM » Its an absolute non story that only bell ends like Piers Morgans try and make a drama out of it. Its perfectly sensible change in terminology. Mike Gatting summed it up sensibly "Its about time because so many women play the game now. They are not men, so its straightforward to me. Logged

headset

Re: Cricket goes gender neutral « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:12:37 AM » I can't agree with you I'm afraid...change the terms of course for the women's game.



Leave the terminology as it is for the mens game. Simple really.



The is nothing wrong with a batswoman or a batsman ...until the idiots start voicing their opinion... Logged