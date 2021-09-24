headset

Offline



Posts: 2 528





Posts: 2 528 Cricket goes gender neutral « on: Yesterday at 05:58:35 AM »



It appears so Piers Morgan does make some excellent points in the article,, what about 3rd man and all that...





I am all for promoting the women's game................................................as he touches on would they use a jock-strap or is a box good enough



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16216874/crickets-laws-have-been-rewritten-gender-neutral/







Removing batsman for batter - are we that woke in life?It appears so Piers Morgan does make some excellent points in the article,, what about 3rd man and all that...I am all for promoting the women's game................................................as he touches on would they use a jock-strapor is a box good enough Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 190





Posts: 7 190 Re: Cricket goes gender neutral « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:23:18 AM » https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10018885/All-boys-netball-team-dominate-girls-team-46-12-18s-state-final-sparking-backlash.html



Men taking over girls sports now.



I feel sorry for women. They have fought for years for equality, now they are having it all taken away from them in the name of gender neutrality.



Men taking over girls sports now.I feel sorry for women. They have fought for years for equality, now they are having it all taken away from them in the name of gender neutrality. Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 424





Posts: 424 Re: Cricket goes gender neutral « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:56:25 AM » When you campaign for equal prize money for women's sport, even though it is of a lower standard, attracts lower audiences and creates less revenue, what do you expect? Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 528





Posts: 2 528 Re: Cricket goes gender neutral « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:25:47 PM »





I blame that copper for kneeling on his neck for too long....



he has a lot to answer for that copper.... I blame that copper for kneeling on his neck for too long....he has a lot to answer for that copper.... Logged