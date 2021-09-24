Welcome,
September 24, 2021, 12:38:30 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Cricket goes gender neutral
Author
Topic: Cricket goes gender neutral (Read 155 times)
headset
Cricket goes gender neutral
Yesterday
at 05:58:35 AM »
Removing batsman for batter - are we that woke in life?
It appears so Piers Morgan does make some excellent points in the article,, what about 3rd man and all that...
I am all for promoting the women's game................................................as he touches on would they use a jock-strap
or is a box good enough
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16216874/crickets-laws-have-been-rewritten-gender-neutral/
Bernie
Re: Cricket goes gender neutral
Yesterday
at 09:23:18 AM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10018885/All-boys-netball-team-dominate-girls-team-46-12-18s-state-final-sparking-backlash.html
Men taking over girls sports now.
I feel sorry for women. They have fought for years for equality, now they are having it all taken away from them in the name of gender neutrality.
Rutters
Re: Cricket goes gender neutral
Yesterday
at 09:56:25 AM »
When you campaign for equal prize money for women's sport, even though it is of a lower standard, attracts lower audiences and creates less revenue, what do you expect?
headset
Re: Cricket goes gender neutral
Yesterday
at 12:25:47 PM »
I blame that copper for kneeling on his neck for too long....
he has a lot to answer for that copper....
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Cricket goes gender neutral
Yesterday
at 11:08:07 PM »
Its an absolute non story that only bell ends like Piers Morgans try and make a drama out of it. Its perfectly sensible change in terminology. Mike Gatting summed it up sensibly "Its about time because so many women play the game now. They are not men, so its straightforward to me.
