Cricket goes gender neutral



It appears so Piers Morgan does make some excellent points in the article,, what about 3rd man and all that...





I am all for promoting the women's game................................................as he touches on would they use a jock-strap or is a box good enough



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16216874/crickets-laws-have-been-rewritten-gender-neutral/







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10018885/All-boys-netball-team-dominate-girls-team-46-12-18s-state-final-sparking-backlash.html



Men taking over girls sports now.



I feel sorry for women. They have fought for years for equality, now they are having it all taken away from them in the name of gender neutrality.



Men taking over girls sports now.

I feel sorry for women. They have fought for years for equality, now they are having it all taken away from them in the name of gender neutrality.