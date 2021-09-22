The way he goes about things he sounds like a right ignorant dirty cunt that Mel Morris.
Rooney is getting all the plaudits and saying the right things.
Hopefully, when the redundancies start getting dished out ..... he offers to do the job for nothing in order to save a few office jobs.. If he doesn't need the money ....
Then he will get a pat off the back from me. Alan Brazil off talk sport has just sucked Rooney off like i dont know what. I didn't know he could garggle spunk whilst doing his radio presenter's job.
Ask [ Saint Wayne ] if he will do the job for nothing to save a few jobs https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16226544/rooney-ex-derby-owner-morris/