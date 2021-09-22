Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Derby deducted 12 point for going into administration  (Read 208 times)
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 274


« on: September 22, 2021, 03:09:48 PM »
Any more points gratefully accepted!
headset
Posts: 2 538


« Reply #1 on: September 22, 2021, 04:28:23 PM »
READING NEXT

THE IS A LAD WHO POSTS ON FLY ME WHO SEEMS TO KNOW HIS ONIONS ON FINANCIAL MATTERS AND HE TALKS OF STOKE MIGHT BE SAILING CLOSE TO THE WIND FINANCIALLY.. SO EARS TO THE GROUND ON THEM.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 952


Bugger.


« Reply #2 on: September 22, 2021, 04:45:56 PM »
Quote from: headset on September 22, 2021, 04:28:23 PM
READING NEXT

THE IS A LAD WHO POSTS ON FLY ME WHO SEEMS TO KNOW HIS ONIONS ON FINANCIAL MATTERS AND HE TALKS OF STOKE MIGHT BE SAILING CLOSE TO THE WIND FINANCIALLY.. SO EARS TO THE GROUND ON THEM.

If I put my ears to the ground in public, people would start looking at me.
headset
Posts: 2 538


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:47:08 AM »
Just pretend you are working undercover - if the disguise is good enough nobody should notice you then!
Jumpbit

Posts: 13


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:13:19 PM »
2 away wins tomorrow evening

Peterborough to bt Coventry

QPR to bt WBA
headset
Posts: 2 538


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:43:24 AM »
I cant see that myself Jump
if I was laying cash down

Coventry win.

QPR game draw.
headset
Posts: 2 538


« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:13:48 AM »
The way he goes about things he sounds like a right ignorant dirty cunt that Mel Morris.


Rooney is getting all the plaudits and saying the right things.

Hopefully, when the redundancies start getting dished out ..... he offers to do the job for nothing in order to save a few office jobs.. If he doesn't need the money ....

Then he will get a pat off the back from me. Alan Brazil off talk sport has just sucked Rooney off like i dont know what. I didn't know he could garggle spunk whilst doing his radio presenter's job.

Ask [ Saint Wayne ] if he will do the job for nothing to save a few jobs :like:

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16226544/rooney-ex-derby-owner-morris/
