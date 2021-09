Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 184





Posts: 7 184 Charity game this weekend « on: Today at 11:32:15 AM »

Interesting charity game this weekend. Several ex boro players due to play and it's for a very good cause. Decent ground for those who've not been before.



https://spennymoortownfc.co.uk/2021/09/17/the-brewery-field-set-to-host-ground-breaking-charity-fixture/ Interesting charity game this weekend. Several ex boro players due to play and it's for a very good cause. Decent ground for those who've not been before. Logged