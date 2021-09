headset

IF JOSHUA HOWEVER AND FURY DON'T GET IT ON WITHIN THE NEXT 18 MONTHS....



THE SPORT OF BOXING OR THEM TWO - ARE BENT AS FUCK FOR DUCKING EACH OTHER....



JOSHUA WILL WIN ON SATURDAY AGAINST USYK - ITS THE FURY MATCH-UP EVERYONE WANTS TO SEE...



NOT TRASH TALK FROM THEM BOTH.....



I DONT KNOW WHO IS TO BLAME THE FIGHTERS OR THE PROMOTERS IN THIS ONE FOR NOT MAKING IT HAPPEN





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16205126/anthony-joshua-oleksandr-usyk-workout-eddie-hearn/

