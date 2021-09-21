Welcome,
September 25, 2021, 02:07:42 PM
Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?)
Topic: Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?)
Winston
Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?)
September 21, 2021, 03:30:12 PM »
Telegraph are reporting Reading are set for a points deduction over spending.
And have in other news just signed Danny Drinkwater on loan and have signed Scott Dann on a 1 year contract
Good time for Boro to be facing the Royals at the weekend?
headset
Re: Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?)
September 21, 2021, 05:52:40 PM »
ON HIS DAY WAS GOOD PLAYER DRINKWATER - I WOULD HAVE HIM UP HERE IF HE WAS CLEAN OF THE DRINK!
BAD TIME TO PLAY THEM THEY'VE JUST BEAT FULHAM - COUPLED WITH OUR LOSS TO BLACKPOOL.
Winston
Re: Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?)
September 21, 2021, 06:00:29 PM »
Agree Drinkwater is an excellent player in this division
Winston
Re: Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?)
Today
at 10:37:37 AM »
Coverage on Sky Sports from 12.00
headset
Re: Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?)
Today
at 11:45:30 AM »
BETS ON & TIME TO BRING THE MONEY HOME!!!
SCORECAST - PAYERO - 2-1 BORO - £5 -75/1
ANYTIME SCORER - JONES £2.50 - 4/1
ANYTIME SCORER - FRY £2.50 - 33/1
CMON BORO.
see you all for the after-match inquest - coz it's on the tele ....
Winston
Re: Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?)
Today
at 01:16:16 PM »
Bit of a dull game
Winston
Re: Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?)
Today
at 01:17:01 PM »
Most of Readings attacks have come down the left side
headset
Re: Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?)
Today
at 01:22:42 PM »
It has the smell of one-goal wins this.
We can forget the top six performance-wise.
Winston
Re: Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?)
Today
at 01:26:14 PM »
This team is nowhere neat a promotion push
headset
Re: Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?)
Today
at 01:38:51 PM »
At least you had the decency to pick boro as your second team.
Had you picked any other team from the north east------------------------- that would have made you a pure cunt.
Winston
Re: Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?)
Today
at 01:42:21 PM »
Oh man
headset
Re: Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?)
Today
at 01:46:09 PM »
the only good thing aboutt getting beat..... it makes for good reading online the fly me lot go into meltdown ...
Winston
Re: Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?)
Today
at 01:52:04 PM »
Quote from: Winston on
Today
at 01:42:21 PM
Oh man
Haha yea
headset
Re: Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?)
Today
at 01:53:05 PM »
TWO GAMES MORE I WOULD GIVE THE FUCKER...
A DRAW AND A WIN - ANYTHING LESS FUCK HIM OFF OVER THE BREAK...
THE DOWNSIDE IS I DON'T THINK WE CAN AFFORD TO SACK WARNOCK'S GANG...
Winston
Re: Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?)
Today
at 01:56:04 PM »
A new manager isn't going to achieve much
Jumpbit
Re: Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?)
Today
at 02:06:33 PM »
Talk about "Irony Klaxon"
Gibson puts all his energy into poking his beak into Derby's affairs to get them relegated to only find at the end of the season he has also been relegated along side em
Either that or Derby scrape out of it while the Boro go down like a lead balloon .
I have seen more movement from a insulate Britain eco warrior who's superglued himself to the M25
