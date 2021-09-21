Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 25, 2021, 12:14:37 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?)  (Read 281 times)
Winston

Offline Offline

Posts: 35


View Profile
« on: September 21, 2021, 03:30:12 PM »
Telegraph are reporting Reading are set for a points deduction over spending.

And have in other news just signed Danny Drinkwater on loan and have signed Scott Dann on a 1 year contract

Good time for Boro to be facing the Royals at the weekend? 
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 555


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: September 21, 2021, 05:52:40 PM »
ON HIS DAY WAS GOOD PLAYER DRINKWATER - I WOULD HAVE HIM UP HERE IF HE WAS CLEAN OF THE DRINK!

BAD TIME TO PLAY THEM THEY'VE JUST BEAT FULHAM - COUPLED WITH OUR LOSS TO BLACKPOOL.
Logged
Winston

Offline Offline

Posts: 35


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: September 21, 2021, 06:00:29 PM »
Agree Drinkwater is an excellent player in this division
Logged
Winston

Offline Offline

Posts: 35


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:37:37 AM »
Coverage on Sky Sports from 12.00
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 555


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:45:30 AM »
BETS ON & TIME TO BRING THE MONEY HOME!!!

SCORECAST - PAYERO - 2-1 BORO - £5 -75/1

ANYTIME SCORER - JONES £2.50 - 4/1

ANYTIME SCORER - FRY £2.50 -  33/1

CMON BORO. :mido:

see you all for the after-match inquest - coz it's on the tele ....
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 