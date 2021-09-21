Welcome,
September 21, 2021, 06:06:16 PM
Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?)
Topic: Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?)
Winston
Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?)
Telegraph are reporting Reading are set for a points deduction over spending.
And have in other news just signed Danny Drinkwater on loan and have signed Scott Dann on a 1 year contract
Good time for Boro to be facing the Royals at the weekend?
headset
Re: Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?)
ON HIS DAY WAS GOOD PLAYER DRINKWATER - I WOULD HAVE HIM UP HERE IF HE WAS CLEAN OF THE DRINK!
BAD TIME TO PLAY THEM THEY'VE JUST BEAT FULHAM - COUPLED WITH OUR LOSS TO BLACKPOOL.
Winston
Re: Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?)
Agree Drinkwater is an excellent player in this division
