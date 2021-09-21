Winston

Reading F.C. - Middlesbrough (New signings and points deduction?) « on: Today at 03:30:12 PM » Telegraph are reporting Reading are set for a points deduction over spending.



And have in other news just signed Danny Drinkwater on loan and have signed Scott Dann on a 1 year contract



Good time for Boro to be facing the Royals at the weekend?