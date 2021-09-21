Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 30, 2021, 04:44:26 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Barcelona  (Read 405 times)
Winston
**
Online Online

Posts: 68


View Profile
« on: September 21, 2021, 11:08:34 AM »
Currently 7th

Koeman struggling

Massive debt

And no Messi
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 709

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: September 21, 2021, 12:04:07 PM »
End up like an Everton
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 480


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: September 21, 2021, 12:33:08 PM »
Martin Braithwaite will turn it around
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
**
Online Online

Posts: 68


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: September 24, 2021, 02:36:59 PM »
Doesn't look good for Koeman
Logged
Winston
**
Online Online

Posts: 68


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:41:35 PM »
Benfica 3 - 0 Barcelona
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 883


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:28:06 PM »
Aren't some middle Eastern mob offering them 1.5 billion pretty much interest free, they'll find some cash somewhere soon enough and be back in the game   :wanker:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 441


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:21:40 PM »
Paul Grundy 6 months ago

Great football show - shows how much weve gone backwards in Quality football TV programmes - no mention of politic, Id watch this on repeat every week rather than the current shite on offer.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 657


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:42:35 AM »
I'm more of a Real Madrid man when it comes to Spanish football

So couldn't give a fuck about the Catalan giants.....
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 657


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:12:13 AM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 09:41:35 PM
Benfica 3 - 0 Barcelona


THEY ALL GET A SECOND BITE AT THE CHERRY IN THE GROUP STAGES...

HAD IT BEEN THE EUROPEAN CUP OF YEARS AGO..... IT WOULD HAVE BEEN A GREAT RESULT...

ONLY THE IDIOTS IN THE MEDIA WORLD SPUNK UP OVER THE GROUP STAGE MATCHES....
Logged
Winston
**
Online Online

Posts: 68


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:50:21 AM »
Well my comment was more to point to the decline of Barcelona and the plight of Koeman
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 657


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:22:07 PM »
:like:


They are in big trouble just not knocked out yet
Logged
Winston
**
Online Online

Posts: 68


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:14:44 PM »
La Liga has lost so much of it's attraction now

Middlesbrough is a better run club than Barcelona
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 657


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:02:23 PM »
I don't really watch Spanish football apart from the el Classico & champions league knockouts

They are a few clubs now run better than Barcelona, they will come good again i am sure of that :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 