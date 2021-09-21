Welcome,
September 30, 2021, 12:47:24 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Barcelona
Author
Topic: Barcelona (Read 365 times)
Winston
Posts: 67
Barcelona
«
on:
September 21, 2021, 11:08:34 AM »
Currently 7th
Koeman struggling
Massive debt
And no Messi
Minge
Posts: 10 709
Superstar
Re: Barcelona
«
Reply #1 on:
September 21, 2021, 12:04:07 PM »
End up like an Everton
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 480
Re: Barcelona
«
Reply #2 on:
September 21, 2021, 12:33:08 PM »
Martin Braithwaite will turn it around
Tory Cunt
Winston
Posts: 67
Re: Barcelona
«
Reply #3 on:
September 24, 2021, 02:36:59 PM »
Doesn't look good for Koeman
Winston
Posts: 67
Re: Barcelona
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:41:35 PM »
Benfica 3 - 0 Barcelona
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 882
Re: Barcelona
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:28:06 PM »
Aren't some middle Eastern mob offering them 1.5 billion pretty much interest free, they'll find some cash somewhere soon enough and be back in the game
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 439
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Barcelona
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:21:40 PM »
Paul Grundy 6 months ago
Great football show - shows how much weve gone backwards in Quality football TV programmes - no mention of politic, Id watch this on repeat every week rather than the current shite on offer.
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 2 653
Re: Barcelona
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:42:35 AM »
I'm more of a Real Madrid man when it comes to Spanish football
So couldn't give a fuck about the Catalan giants.....
headset
Posts: 2 653
Re: Barcelona
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:12:13 AM »
Quote from: Winston on
Yesterday
at 09:41:35 PM
Benfica 3 - 0 Barcelona
THEY ALL GET A SECOND BITE AT THE CHERRY IN THE GROUP STAGES...
HAD IT BEEN THE EUROPEAN CUP OF YEARS AGO..... IT WOULD HAVE BEEN A GREAT RESULT...
ONLY THE IDIOTS IN THE MEDIA WORLD SPUNK UP OVER THE GROUP STAGE MATCHES....
Winston
Posts: 67
Re: Barcelona
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:50:21 AM »
Well my comment was more to point to the decline of Barcelona and the plight of Koeman
headset
Posts: 2 653
Re: Barcelona
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:22:07 PM »
They are in big trouble just not knocked out yet
