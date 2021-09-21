Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 30, 2021
Topic: Barcelona
Winston
September 21, 2021, 11:08:34 AM
Currently 7th

Koeman struggling

Massive debt

And no Messi
Minge
Reply #1 on: September 21, 2021, 12:04:07 PM
End up like an Everton
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #2 on: September 21, 2021, 12:33:08 PM
Martin Braithwaite will turn it around
Tory Cunt
Winston
Reply #3 on: September 24, 2021, 02:36:59 PM
Doesn't look good for Koeman
Winston
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:41:35 PM
Benfica 3 - 0 Barcelona
Itchy_ring
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:28:06 PM
Aren't some middle Eastern mob offering them 1.5 billion pretty much interest free, they'll find some cash somewhere soon enough and be back in the game   :wanker:
Tortured_Mind
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:21:40 PM
