September 24, 2021, 04:03:20 PM
Author Topic: Barcelona  (Read 164 times)
Winston

« on: September 21, 2021, 11:08:34 AM »
Currently 7th

Koeman struggling

Massive debt

And no Messi
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #1 on: September 21, 2021, 12:04:07 PM »
End up like an Everton
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: September 21, 2021, 12:33:08 PM »
Martin Braithwaite will turn it around
Tory Cunt
Winston

« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:36:59 PM »
Doesn't look good for Koeman
