Winston

Online



Posts: 33





Posts: 33 Barcelona « on: September 21, 2021, 11:08:34 AM » Currently 7th



Koeman struggling



Massive debt



And no Messi Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 706



Superstar





Posts: 10 706Superstar Re: Barcelona « Reply #1 on: September 21, 2021, 12:04:07 PM » End up like an Everton Logged

Ben G



Online



Posts: 4 472





Mountain KingPosts: 4 472 Re: Barcelona « Reply #2 on: September 21, 2021, 12:33:08 PM » Martin Braithwaite will turn it around Logged Tory Cunt