September 21, 2021, 03:16:33 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Barcelona
Topic: Barcelona (Read 66 times)
Winston
Posts: 27
Barcelona
Today
at 11:08:34 AM »
Currently 7th
Koeman struggling
Massive debt
And no Messi
Minge
Posts: 10 705
Superstar
Re: Barcelona
Today
at 12:04:07 PM »
End up like an Everton
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 468
Re: Barcelona
Today
at 12:33:08 PM »
Martin Braithwaite will turn it around
