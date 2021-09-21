Winston

Offline



Posts: 27





Posts: 27 Barcelona « on: Today at 11:08:34 AM » Currently 7th



Koeman struggling



Massive debt



And no Messi Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 705



Superstar





Posts: 10 705Superstar Re: Barcelona « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:04:07 PM » End up like an Everton Logged