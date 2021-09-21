Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Boro look very vulnerable at the back.
« on: Today at 10:55:00 AM »
I was at the game on Saturday as my wife and I were visiting family for the weekend. Its the first game Ive been  in a long while. We were never comfortable against Blackpool. They won all the second balls and missed a sitter. Our defence is slow, and extremely nervous, when under any sort of pressure. The team is badly unbalanced and has no on pitch leader. Maybe things will change when injured players return or if they start to gel as a team. I know its only a few games in but Boro have low end of the table written all over them. Hopefully they wont get dragged into a relegation dogfight, as I dont think the players have the bottle to pull out of it. Im also sorry to say that Warnock is now more of a hindrance than a help, and a new dynamic youngish manager may be what the cub needs.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:07:41 AM »
ur swetty aynus lucks veree vunrible att teh bak
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:12:57 AM »
Ignoring the previous comment

It all sounds like this is what the aim is. Mid to Lower table

Don't get relegated and allow Warnock to retire and stay in the job

Then a young manager to replace him (insert player name)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:18:29 AM »
How were the family?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:03:08 PM »
Absolutely fine. Thanks for asking.
