I was at the game on Saturday as my wife and I were visiting family for the weekend. Its the first game Ive been in a long while. We were never comfortable against Blackpool. They won all the second balls and missed a sitter. Our defence is slow, and extremely nervous, when under any sort of pressure. The team is badly unbalanced and has no on pitch leader. Maybe things will change when injured players return or if they start to gel as a team. I know its only a few games in but Boro have low end of the table written all over them. Hopefully they wont get dragged into a relegation dogfight, as I dont think the players have the bottle to pull out of it. Im also sorry to say that Warnock is now more of a hindrance than a help, and a new dynamic youngish manager may be what the cub needs.
