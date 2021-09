headset

Online



Posts: 2 528





Posts: 2 528 THESE ECHO WARRIORS « on: Today at 04:49:48 AM »



COMPLETE LOONS DISRUPTING THE DAY-TO-DAY WORKING PERSON.......



GLUE THEMSELVES TO THE ROADS ......BARM POTS



I'M SURPRISED NOBODY HAS LOST IT - AND JUST DROVE INTO THEM...



THEY MIGHT FUCK OFF ONCE THE WEATHER CHANGES....



I WONDER WHERE SWAMPY IS THESE DAYS - ANYONE REMEMBER HIM



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16193548/fitter-m25-insulate-britain



ARE COMPLETE NUISANCE TO THE PUBLIC BUT PRETTY CONSISTENT IN WHAT THEY DO....COMPLETE LOONS DISRUPTING THE DAY-TO-DAY WORKING PERSON.......GLUE THEMSELVES TO THE ROADS ......BARM POTSI'M SURPRISED NOBODY HAS LOST IT - AND JUST DROVE INTO THEM...THEY MIGHT FUCK OFF ONCE THE WEATHER CHANGES....I WONDER WHERE SWAMPY IS THESE DAYS - ANYONE REMEMBER HIM Logged