September 21, 2021, 12:03:44 AM
3D PRINTER FOR SALE
Topic: 3D PRINTER FOR SALE (Read 38 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 45 581
3D PRINTER FOR SALE
Yesterday
at 09:59:13 PM »
Just a prediction for a post in 2 weeks time
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 379
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: 3D PRINTER FOR SALE
Yesterday
at 10:04:07 PM »
YER COULDN'T THROW A DRONE IN WITH IT COULD YER ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 379
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: 3D PRINTER FOR SALE
Yesterday
at 10:08:40 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
