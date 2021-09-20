Welcome,
September 20, 2021, 07:41:56 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
odd chelsea & liverpool football stat
Author
Topic: odd chelsea & liverpool football stat
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 517
odd chelsea & liverpool football stat
«
on:
Today
at 05:11:47 AM »
both shared the same scorelines so far this season....
i bet you would have got good odds for that before the season started...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16183743/chelsea-liverpool-premier-league-same-results-stat
Logged
