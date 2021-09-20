headset

Offline



Posts: 2 517





Posts: 2 517 odd chelsea & liverpool football stat « on: Today at 05:11:47 AM »



i bet you would have got good odds for that before the season started...





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16183743/chelsea-liverpool-premier-league-same-results-stat both shared the same scorelines so far this season....i bet you would have got good odds for that before the season started... Logged