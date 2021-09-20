Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 20, 2021, 07:41:56 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: odd chelsea & liverpool football stat  (Read 19 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 517


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:11:47 AM »
both shared the same scorelines so far this season....

i bet you would have got good odds for that before the season started...


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16183743/chelsea-liverpool-premier-league-same-results-stat
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 