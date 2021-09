headset

MESSI SPITS HIS DUMMY OUT



Refused the handshake with Poch after getting subbed... poch had the last laugh the sub scored!





i don't think it will work over there with them 3 in the same team - it looks the business on paper



three great individuals, I am just not sure if it will work out for PSG...



