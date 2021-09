headset

Offline



Posts: 2 517





Posts: 2 517 THE TALIBAN « on: Today at 04:58:04 AM »



NO LIFE BELTS ...





NORMAL SERVICE NOW RESUMED - WOMEN NOW TOLD TO STAY AT HOME



BY THE BARBARIC BASTARDS....



WHILST THEY SWAN ABOUT ...



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16184902/taliban-ride-swan-shaped-pedalos-afghanistan/ ON PEDALOS - WHILST STILL ON DUTY - IT SOMEHOW JUST DOSENT LOOK RIGHTNO LIFE BELTS ...NORMAL SERVICE NOW RESUMED - WOMEN NOW TOLD TO STAY AT HOMEBY THE BARBARIC BASTARDS....WHILST THEY SWAN ABOUT ... Logged