September 19, 2021, 08:50:06 PM
Chelsea Spuds
Topic: Chelsea Spuds
Itchy_ring
Itchy_ring
Chelsea Spuds
«
on:
Today
at 06:17:59 PM »
Like a cat playing with a mouse, spurs need putting out of their misery
Winston
Winston
Re: Chelsea Spuds
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:47:37 PM »
Bet Harry still wants out
Itchy_ring
Itchy_ring
Re: Chelsea Spuds
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:38:09 PM »
Quote from: Winston on
Today
at 06:47:37 PM
Bet Harry still wants out
Only saw 2nd half didn't know he was playing Chelsea were in different league
