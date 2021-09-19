Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 19, 2021, 08:50:06 PM
Chelsea Spuds  (Read 49 times)
« on: Today at 06:17:59 PM »
Like a cat playing with a mouse, spurs need putting out of their misery
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:47:37 PM »
Bet Harry still wants out
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:38:09 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 06:47:37 PM
Bet Harry still wants out

Only saw 2nd half didn't know he was playing Chelsea were in different league
