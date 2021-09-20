Welcome,
September 20, 2021, 10:39:48 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
JIMMY GREAVES BROWN BREAD !!!
Author
Topic: JIMMY GREAVES BROWN BREAD !!! (Read 132 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 376
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
JIMMY GREAVES BROWN BREAD !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:38:16 AM »
YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ben G
Posts: 4 467
Re: JIMMY GREAVES BROWN BREAD !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:40:50 AM »
His autobiography is one of the best youll read.
A true character.
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Posts: 15 224
Re: JIMMY GREAVES BROWN BREAD !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:51:50 PM »
Brilliant player. Alcoholic I think. He did well to get to 81
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 940
Bugger.
Re: JIMMY GREAVES BROWN BREAD !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:24:31 PM »
Thought he dies years ago. Seemed like a decent chap.
Bernie
Posts: 7 183
Re: JIMMY GREAVES BROWN BREAD !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:01:56 AM »
RIP Jim. Loved Saint & Greavsie back in the day. Always a better watch than the shite the BBC were serving up at the same time.
