September 19, 2021, 02:23:12 PM
JIMMY GREAVES BROWN BREAD !!!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 373


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Today at 10:38:16 AM »
YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST !!!   souey
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 467


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:40:50 AM »
His autobiography is one of the best youll read.


A true character.
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Posts: 15 224


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:51:50 PM »
Brilliant player. Alcoholic I think. He did well to get to 81 :like:
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 940


Bugger.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:24:31 PM »
Thought he dies years ago. Seemed like a decent chap.
