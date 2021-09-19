Welcome,
September 19, 2021, 02:22:59 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
IT`S GONE . . . FOREVER !!!
Author
Topic: IT`S GONE . . . FOREVER !!! (Read 128 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 373
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
IT`S GONE . . . FOREVER !!!
Today
at 08:17:13 AM
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19590237.early-morning-explosion-demolish-dorman-long-tower-takes-place/
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 863
Re: IT`S GONE . . . FOREVER !!!
Today
at 09:19:38 AM
Best thing for it, sad what's happened to the industry but Teesside has a habit of looking back and having a rotting memorial wouldn't help.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 373
Re: IT`S GONE . . . FOREVER !!!
Today
at 10:35:06 AM
jewitt1 hr ago
If we were to destroy any building based on maintenance costs we wouldn't have many historic buildings left. Total gaslighting by Young and Houchen. Still waiting for these notional jobs as well. Pie in the sky when you die.
Winston
Posts: 16
Re: IT`S GONE . . . FOREVER !!!
Today
at 01:27:41 PM
Agree it's both sad and necessary
Time to move forward
