September 19, 2021, 02:22:59 PM
IT`S GONE . . . FOREVER !!!
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Today at 08:17:13 AM
 cry

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19590237.early-morning-explosion-demolish-dorman-long-tower-takes-place/ 
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Itchy_ring
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:19:38 AM
Best thing for it, sad what's happened to the industry but Teesside has a habit of looking back and having a rotting memorial wouldn't help.
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #2 on: Today at 10:35:06 AM
jewitt1 hr ago

If we were to destroy any building based on maintenance costs we wouldn't have many historic buildings left. Total gaslighting by Young and Houchen. Still waiting for these notional jobs as well. Pie in the sky when you die.
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Winston

Reply #3 on: Today at 01:27:41 PM
Agree it's both sad and necessary

Time to move forward
