Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 19, 2021, 10:32:51 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: IT`S GONE . . . FOREVER !!!  (Read 60 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 371


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:17:13 AM »
 cry

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19590237.early-morning-explosion-demolish-dorman-long-tower-takes-place/ 
« Last Edit: Today at 08:19:20 AM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 863


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:19:38 AM »
Best thing for it, sad what's happened to the industry but Teesside has a habit of looking back and having a rotting memorial wouldn't help.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 