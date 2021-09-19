Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 19, 2021, 10:32:45 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
IT`S GONE . . . FOREVER !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: IT`S GONE . . . FOREVER !!! (Read 59 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 371
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
IT`S GONE . . . FOREVER !!!
«
on:
Today
at 08:17:13 AM »
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19590237.early-morning-explosion-demolish-dorman-long-tower-takes-place/
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:19:20 AM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 863
Re: IT`S GONE . . . FOREVER !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:19:38 AM »
Best thing for it, sad what's happened to the industry but Teesside has a habit of looking back and having a rotting memorial wouldn't help.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...