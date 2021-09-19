Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Another insipid, predictable season to endure...
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!


« on: Yesterday at 06:12:00 PM »
A manager brought back from retirement to pull us out of the shit from the Woodgate debacle.

A manager whos remit is to effectively steady the ship before no doubt leaving at the end of this season.

A team made up of pound shop buys and a sprinkling of average loan signings.

All due to the result of years of miss management from a clueless chairman and his clown sidekicks.

The cycle will start all over again when we play the half-witted Gibson managerial lottery next season.

Still... Our chairman is from Middlesbrough ya know, hes one of our own ya know...

 :wanker:
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:34:54 PM »
  :meltdown:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:43:50 PM »
Best chairman in the country  rava
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:47:28 PM »
Derby won
headset
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:36:46 PM »
monkey

even the Geordies cant find a buyer and you think we could get better than Gibson......................deluded lost
DREAM ON....EVEN THE MACKEMS ARE MORE ATTRACTIVE THAN US AND NO CUNT WORTH HIS SAlt WANTS THEM
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:09:37 PM »
Id take Ashley over curly, no problem.

The first thing Ashley would do is sack useless cunt Bausor and add some structure to the club.

The geordies think that they have it bad, they want to try and be a boro supporter.

 We are a stale club with no structure
 We endure the same shit year in year out
 The same personnel remain at the club (despite being not suitable for their respective roles and completely out of their depth)
 Nepotism continues throughout.

Curly is the problem, and has been for sometime now.
headset
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:19:51 PM »
Rubbish, Ashley wants out the place. he has shown his colours...

We are where we are...championship club at best- sometimes a premiership club...

the Geordies are well under par. they are a big club that is better than a relegation battle every year...underperforming more than we are and so is Sunderland..

Just accept the facts the northeast is no longer a big hitter when it comes to football.
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:41:31 PM »
Nonsense.

Why compare us to Newcastle and Sunderland?

If that is the case, why not compare us to the likes of Leicester, Wolves, Leeds, Southampton, Watford, Brentford etc.

Under the correct leadership, we could be doing much better.

Gibson is far from faultless, some of his decisions over the last few years have been criminal and have cost us (as a club) from moving forward.
headset
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:57:15 PM »
Fair enough...if that's your thoughts and you are correct on some aspects i will give u that...

well let's hope someone with the right amount of money fancies us over the other two...

put it this way if I was a billionaire with money to waste Boro would be third in the north east on my list ...no matter how good a salesman you might be...:like:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:17:53 PM »
As I have maintained for some considerable time ,Gibson is the problem. He is past it. The club is just drifting,rudderless,and he seems incapable of stopping this malaise. He needs to go.
headset
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:25:46 PM »
Without sounding childish here Bill, buy him out , if not broker a deal with someone you know who has the money to do it.....everyone one has a price even I know that ....
Robbso
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:52:15 AM »
Neither are Boro fans, they only come to gloat when we get beat.

Too often, unfortunately  :gaz:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:23:59 AM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 10:25:46 PM
Without sounding childish here Bill, buy him out , if not broker a deal with someone you know who has the money to do it.....everyone one has a price even I know that ....

This argument is put every time it is mooted that Gibson should sell up and move on. Are you seriously telling me that Gibson could not find  new investors in this club? I simply do not believe it. In Championship terms Boro are a big club with a great deal of potential. The truth of the matter is that Gibson wants to be a big fish in a little pond. At some point he will have to consider stepping away. I maintain that this time has come. Unfortunately,ego and control freakery are getting in the way. The alternative answer however could be that Mr Gibson has no idea what to do,and continually hopes like Mr  Mickawber that something will turn up.
