A manager brought back from retirement to pull us out of the shit from the Woodgate debacle.
A manager whos remit is to effectively steady the ship before no doubt leaving at the end of this season.
A team made up of pound shop buys and a sprinkling of average loan signings.
All due to the result of years of miss management from a clueless chairman and his clown sidekicks.
The cycle will start all over again when we play the half-witted Gibson managerial lottery next season.
Still... Our chairman is from Middlesbrough ya know, hes one of our own ya know...