Another insipid, predictable season to endure...



A manager whos remit is to effectively steady the ship before no doubt leaving at the end of this season.



A team made up of pound shop buys and a sprinkling of average loan signings.



All due to the result of years of miss management from a clueless chairman and his clown sidekicks.



The cycle will start all over again when we play the half-witted Gibson managerial lottery next season.



Still... Our chairman is from Middlesbrough ya know, hes one of our own ya know...



Re: Another insipid, predictable season to endure...



even the Geordies cant find a buyer and you think we could get better than Gibson......................deluded

Re: Another insipid, predictable season to endure...
Id take Ashley over curly, no problem.



The first thing Ashley would do is sack useless cunt Bausor and add some structure to the club.



The geordies think that they have it bad, they want to try and be a boro supporter.



 We are a stale club with no structure

 We endure the same shit year in year out

 The same personnel remain at the club (despite being not suitable for their respective roles and completely out of their depth)

 Nepotism continues throughout.



Curly is the problem, and has been for sometime now.

Re: Another insipid, predictable season to endure...
Rubbish, Ashley wants out the place. he has shown his colours...



We are where we are...championship club at best- sometimes a premiership club...



the Geordies are well under par. they are a big club that is better than a relegation battle every year...underperforming more than we are and so is Sunderland..



Just accept the facts the northeast is no longer a big hitter when it comes to football. Logged

Re: Another insipid, predictable season to endure...
Nonsense.



Why compare us to Newcastle and Sunderland?



If that is the case, why not compare us to the likes of Leicester, Wolves, Leeds, Southampton, Watford, Brentford etc.



Under the correct leadership, we could be doing much better.



well let's hope someone with the right amount of money fancies us over the other two...



