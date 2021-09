Inglorious_Basterd

A manager who’s remit is to effectively “steady the ship” before no doubt leaving at the end of this season.



A team made up of pound shop buys and a sprinkling of average loan signings.



All due to the result of years of miss management from a clueless chairman and his clown sidekicks.



The cycle will start all over again when we play the half-witted Gibson managerial lottery next season.



Still... Our chairman is from Middlesbrough ya know, he’s “one of our own” ya know...



