Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 18, 2021, 06:19:25 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Another insipid, predictable season to endure...  (Read 8 times)
Inglorious_Basterd
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 508


Au revoir, Shosanna!


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:12:00 PM »
A manager brought back from retirement to pull us out of the shit from the Woodgate debacle.

A manager whos remit is to effectively steady the ship before no doubt leaving at the end of this season.

A team made up of pound shop buys and a sprinkling of average loan signings.

All due to the result of years of miss management from a clueless chairman and his clown sidekicks.

The cycle will start all over again when we play the half-witted Gibson managerial lottery next season.

Still... Our chairman is from Middlesbrough ya know, hes one of our own ya know...

 :wanker:
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 