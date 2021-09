He's going nowhere until the end of the season so no point worrying about it, we might end up near play offs or relegation zone but not likely to leave this division in either direction. Knowing that he's off at the end of the season should be a real opportunity to recruit a manager properly but then gibbo has a shocking track record on that front recently.

headset

Online



Posts: 2 492





Posts: 2 492 Re: Warnock « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:26:00 PM »



The man that will carry all the pressure to get us out of this division is the next one...



If he fails - we might well be a champo club for more years than you care to think of...



At a guess Gibson might have one more push in him before he joins the also-rans..



Warnock is only here due to the fact he saved us whilst we balanced the books....



Only the panic button boys think otherwise_as always is the case the poor cunts He is here until he takes us up this season or is sacked this season.The man that will carry all the pressure to get us out of this division is the next one...If he fails - we might well be a champo club for more years than you care to think of...At a guess Gibson might have one more push in him before he joins the also-rans..Warnock is only here due to the fact he saved us whilst we balanced the books....Only the panic button boys think otherwise_as always is the case the poor cunts Logged