September 18, 2021, 06:19:00 PM
Middlesbrough - Blackpool
Author
Topic: Middlesbrough - Blackpool
Winston
Middlesbrough - Blackpool
Today
at 10:14:28 AM »
I'm going to predict a boro win.
Blackpool are struggling at the bottom, and there fans are used to a "roller coaster" of a ride
headset
Re: Middlesbrough - Blackpool
Today
at 10:20:26 AM »
Home win for me - I will wait for the team news - 3-1 or 3-0 scorecast will get my money today + a centre half anytime goalscorer as per usual.
Winston
Re: Middlesbrough - Blackpool
Today
at 10:22:58 AM »
Ok I'll go for a 2-1 Boro win
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.
Re: Middlesbrough - Blackpool
Today
at 10:29:10 AM »
I'm supposed to be going today. Does anyone know where the ground is? Who's playing? Is clothing compulsory?
headset
Re: Middlesbrough - Blackpool
Today
at 10:32:28 AM »
IVE HEARD ITS NEAR THE NAVIGATION PUB...
CLOTHES ARE OK - NO COLOURS THOUGH - IT MIGHT GET MESSY WITH THE SEASIDE LADS IN TOWN
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Middlesbrough - Blackpool
Today
at 10:33:36 AM »
3-0 Boro
Itchy_ring
Re: Middlesbrough - Blackpool
Today
at 10:39:54 AM »
2-0
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Middlesbrough - Blackpool
Today
at 11:25:34 AM »
Yes, I'm feeling positive today even though i think we are a a bit shit, they are shitter - 3-0
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Middlesbrough - Blackpool
Today
at 11:39:08 AM »
First Boro hat trick I saw was against Blackpool.
Guess who ?
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Re: Middlesbrough - Blackpool
Today
at 11:45:16 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 11:39:08 AM
First Boro hat trick I saw was against Blackpool.
Guess who ?
Chester Bean-womble.
plazmuh
Re: Middlesbrough - Blackpool
Today
at 02:33:07 PM »
Robbso
Re: Middlesbrough - Blackpool
Today
at 02:34:47 PM »
Looking like decent crowd
plazmuh
Re: Middlesbrough - Blackpool
Today
at 03:11:37 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1439224045694767113
Winston
Re: Middlesbrough - Blackpool
Today
at 03:11:55 PM »
Good start
1 - 0
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Middlesbrough - Blackpool
Today
at 03:12:28 PM »
Knob on
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Middlesbrough - Blackpool
Today
at 04:42:41 PM »
FFS 😤🥵🤯🥈
Winston
Re: Middlesbrough - Blackpool
Today
at 04:43:02 PM »
Oh man
Boro 1 - 2 Blackpool
Itchy_ring
Re: Middlesbrough - Blackpool
Today
at 05:05:18 PM »
Well, guess were not all that then
Bill Buxton
Re: Middlesbrough - Blackpool
Today
at 05:10:22 PM »
Looks to me that Warnock isnt capable of getting consistently good performance out of this group of players. Something isnt right at this club.We will be lucky to avoid a relegation scrap. If we do then these players havent got the fight in them. I predict a new manager before Christmas.
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Middlesbrough - Blackpool
Today
at 05:21:56 PM »
The new Manics album is good though !
Winston
Re: Middlesbrough - Blackpool
Today
at 05:23:41 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 05:21:56 PM
The new Manics album is good though !
Is it? I used to like them?
