Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 18, 2021, 03:34:09 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Middlesbrough - Blackpool  (Read 166 times)
Winston

Online Online

Posts: 11


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:14:28 AM »
I'm going to predict a boro win.

Blackpool are struggling at the bottom, and there fans are used to a "roller coaster" of a ride
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 487


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:20:26 AM »
Home win for me - I will wait for the team news - 3-1 or 3-0 scorecast will get my money today + a centre half anytime goalscorer as per usual.
Logged
Winston

Online Online

Posts: 11


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:22:58 AM »
Ok I'll go for a 2-1 Boro win
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 936


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:29:10 AM »
I'm supposed to be going today. Does anyone know where the ground is? Who's playing? Is clothing compulsory?
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 487


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:32:28 AM »
IVE HEARD ITS NEAR THE NAVIGATION PUB...

CLOTHES ARE OK - NO COLOURS THOUGH - IT MIGHT GET MESSY WITH THE SEASIDE LADS IN TOWN
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 980



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:33:36 AM »
3-0 Boro
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 859


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:39:54 AM »
2-0 
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 515



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:25:34 AM »
Yes, I'm feeling positive today even though i think we are a a bit shit,  they are shitter - 3-0
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 462


View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:39:08 AM »
First Boro hat trick I saw was against Blackpool.


Guess who ?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 936


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:45:16 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 11:39:08 AM
First Boro hat trick I saw was against Blackpool.


Guess who ?

Chester Bean-womble.
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 404


View Profile WWW
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:33:07 PM »


 :like:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 218


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:34:47 PM »
Looking like decent crowd :homer:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 404


View Profile WWW
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:11:37 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1439224045694767113
Logged
Winston

Online Online

Posts: 11


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:11:55 PM »
Good start

1 - 0
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 462


View Profile WWW
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:12:28 PM »
Knob on
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 