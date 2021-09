headset

headsets money spinner « on: Yesterday at 09:56:16 AM »





My new weekend betting service WEEKENDS ONLY - is not tips I might add ... so don't be going for broke.



It's all for a bit of fun - BIG RACE DAYS ONLY - I leave the regular betting to the tipping master himself - TM



GOLD CUP DAY 15.40.



BOTH 1 E/W BETS ... POPMASTER & BIELSA .....



Fell free to drop your nags in ..... we wont mock you if they lose - its all done in jest -



ONLY TOWERSY'S LOSING TIPS GET THE TREATMENT -



Tortured_Mind

Posts: 17 370





Re: headsets money spinner « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:25:50 AM » BIELSA IS ONE ON ME SHORTLIST !!!

Tortured_Mind

Posts: 17 370





Re: headsets money spinner « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:59:54 PM » GIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIP !!!

Tortured_Mind

Posts: 17 370





headset

Re: headsets money spinner « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:21:53 PM »





I've had a whisper Kenny and Rick are looking 2 even things out with a tip of their own to help towersy out





i said i will take any winner whether it comes from towersys mouth or kens or Rick's....





if 2 ov us can give them a winner....'''''''''''''''''''surely 3 of them can give us a winner within a week... I've had a whisper Kenny and Rick are looking 2 even things out with a tip of their own to help towersy outi said i will take any winner whether it comes from towersys mouth or kens or Rick's....if 2 ov us can give them a winner....'''''''''''''''''''surely 3 of them can give us a winner within a week... Logged