headset

Online



Posts: 2 492





Posts: 2 492 headsets money spinner « on: Today at 09:56:16 AM »





My new weekend betting service WEEKENDS ONLY - is not tips I might add ... so don't be going for broke.



It's all for a bit of fun - BIG RACE DAYS ONLY - I leave the regular betting to the tipping master himself - TM



GOLD CUP DAY 15.40.



BOTH 1 E/W BETS ... POPMASTER & BIELSA .....



Fell free to drop your nags in ..... we wont mock you if they lose - its all done in jest -



ONLY TOWERSY'S LOSING TIPS GET THE TREATMENT -



My new weekend betting service WEEKENDS ONLY - is not tips I might add ... so don't be going for broke.It's all for a bit of fun - BIG RACE DAYS ONLY - I leave the regular betting to the tipping master himself - TMGOLD CUP DAY 15.40.BOTH 1 E/W BETS ... POPMASTER & BIELSA .....Fell free to drop your nags in ..... we wont mock you if they lose - its all done in jest -ONLY TOWERSY'S LOSING TIPS GET THE TREATMENT - Logged