headset

Offline



Posts: 2 483





Posts: 2 483 West Ham pub trouble « on: Today at 05:54:07 AM »



more soppy bubble in Europe...





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16171156/west-ham-fan-fight- the hammers at when their pub gets attacked ...one lone wolf stands up to themmore soppy bubble in Europe... Logged