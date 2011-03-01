Welcome,
Not good news for the householders
Author
Topic: Not good news for the householders (Read 322 times)
headset
Posts: 2 507
Not good news for the householders
Yesterday
at 05:43:18 AM
household bills to soar--- our utility prices have shot up lately....
i can swallow any increases - be tough for those just starting out on the property ladder..
i take it - its the cost of covid starting to bite - unless any financial/political boffins care to correct me...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16173613/household-bills-going-up-cost-families/
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 863
Re: Not good news for the householders
Yesterday
at 07:18:11 AM
Heard something about this the other day, apparently there's a few different reasons, but basically wholesale prices around the world are going through the roof, Russian have cut supply which is a biggy for Europe.
Winston
Posts: 17
Re: Not good news for the householders
Yesterday
at 10:04:02 AM
Lots of household bills seem to be rising.
It probably won't just affectfirst time buyers.
headset
Posts: 2 507
Re: Not good news for the householders
Yesterday
at 10:05:16 AM
Interesting - I expected possible food shortages/struggles for a while - as production levels probably stalled during covid- I even expected some price increases across the board.
the utility increases are tasty increases - In the hands of the Russians like you say.
Winston
Posts: 17
Re: Not good news for the householders
Yesterday
at 10:21:43 AM
There was an article this morning of a gas shortage which is closing business.
Expect things to get worse before they get better
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 980
Re: Not good news for the householders
Yesterday
at 10:34:17 AM
Not bothered. Im buckled
Winston
Posts: 17
Re: Not good news for the householders
Yesterday
at 11:43:16 AM
Cutting universal credit won't help
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 467
Re: Not good news for the householders
Yesterday
at 12:14:50 PM
Why do packets of ham smell like somebody farted in them before sealing it ?
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 940
Bugger.
Re: Not good news for the householders
Yesterday
at 12:18:12 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 12:14:50 PM
Why do packets of ham smell like somebody farted in them before sealing it ?
How do you know what farted in ham smells like?
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 467
Re: Not good news for the householders
Yesterday
at 12:24:22 PM
I cant reveal my sources
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 061
Re: Not good news for the householders
Yesterday
at 12:56:57 PM
Quote from: Winston on
Yesterday
at 11:43:16 AM
Cutting universal credit won't help
But that only affects lazy People who won't even work for two hours! A Tory MP said so, so it must be true!
Winston
Posts: 17
Re: Not good news for the householders
Yesterday
at 01:04:49 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 12:56:57 PM
Quote from: Winston on
Yesterday
at 11:43:16 AM
Cutting universal credit won't help
But that only affects lazy People who won't even work for two hours! A Tory MP said so, so it must be true!
Yeah that was idiotic
Winston
Posts: 17
Re: Not good news for the householders
Yesterday
at 01:06:00 PM
Wouldn't be surprised if the Tories drop the universal credit cuts on Monday
calamity
Posts: 8 403
Crabamity
Re: Not good news for the householders
Today
at 05:16:55 PM
This increase is the tip of the iceberg, wait until the net zero bullshit really starts to kick in.
