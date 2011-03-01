Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Not good news for the householders  (Read 128 times)
« on: Today at 05:43:18 AM »
household bills to soar--- our utility prices have shot up lately....

i can swallow any increases - be tough for those just starting out on the property ladder..

i take it - its the cost of covid starting to bite - unless any financial/political boffins care to correct me...


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16173613/household-bills-going-up-cost-families/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:18:11 AM »
Heard something about this the other day, apparently there's a few different reasons, but basically wholesale prices around the world are going through the roof, Russian have cut supply which is a biggy for Europe.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:04:02 AM »
Lots of household bills seem to be rising.

It probably won't just affectfirst time buyers.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:05:16 AM »
Interesting - I expected possible food shortages/struggles for a while - as production levels probably stalled during covid- I even expected some price increases across the board.

the utility increases are tasty increases - In the hands of the Russians like you say.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:21:43 AM »
There was an article this morning of a gas shortage which is closing business.

Expect things to get worse before they get better
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:34:17 AM »
Not bothered. Im buckled
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:43:16 AM »
Cutting universal credit won't help
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:14:50 PM »
Why do packets of ham smell like somebody farted in them before sealing it ?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:18:12 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 12:14:50 PM
Why do packets of ham smell like somebody farted in them before sealing it ?

How do you know what farted in ham smells like?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:24:22 PM »
I cant reveal my sources
