September 18, 2021, 12:31:17 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Not good news for the householders
Author
Topic: Not good news for the householders (Read 126 times)
headset
Not good news for the householders
«
on:
Today
at 05:43:18 AM »
household bills to soar--- our utility prices have shot up lately....
i can swallow any increases - be tough for those just starting out on the property ladder..
i take it - its the cost of covid starting to bite - unless any financial/political boffins care to correct me...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16173613/household-bills-going-up-cost-families/
Itchy_ring
Re: Not good news for the householders
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:18:11 AM »
Heard something about this the other day, apparently there's a few different reasons, but basically wholesale prices around the world are going through the roof, Russian have cut supply which is a biggy for Europe.
Winston
Re: Not good news for the householders
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:04:02 AM »
Lots of household bills seem to be rising.
It probably won't just affectfirst time buyers.
headset
Re: Not good news for the householders
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:05:16 AM »
Interesting - I expected possible food shortages/struggles for a while - as production levels probably stalled during covid- I even expected some price increases across the board.
the utility increases are tasty increases - In the hands of the Russians like you say.
Winston
Re: Not good news for the householders
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:21:43 AM »
There was an article this morning of a gas shortage which is closing business.
Expect things to get worse before they get better
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Not good news for the householders
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:34:17 AM »
Not bothered. Im buckled
Winston
Re: Not good news for the householders
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:43:16 AM »
Cutting universal credit won't help
Ben G
Re: Not good news for the householders
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:14:50 PM »
Why do packets of ham smell like somebody farted in them before sealing it ?
Tory Cunt
Re: Not good news for the householders
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:18:12 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 12:14:50 PM
Why do packets of ham smell like somebody farted in them before sealing it ?
How do you know what farted in ham smells like?
Ben G
Re: Not good news for the householders
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:24:22 PM »
I cant reveal my sources
Tory Cunt
