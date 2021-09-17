Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 18, 2021, 08:46:53 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Homophobia  (Read 351 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 579


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:40:18 PM »
Absolutely abhorrent language from the administrator of a message board trying to associate itself with my football club.

Email going into customer relations at Boro tomorrow. This cannot continue



Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 362


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:46:21 PM »
COULD HE GET INTO SERIOUS TROUBLE FOR THIS OR NOT ???  
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 579


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:48:20 PM »
Without doubt, TM


Questions will be asked.












 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 222


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:50:38 PM »
Is this shite still going on :pd:
Dont turn into one of the banned from FMTTM matty, I doubt the majority of folk left on here give a fuck about what liddle or anyone else says on another board.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 362


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:52:31 PM »
                                                                                                   oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 936


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:36:24 PM »
Already reported this to https://www.stophateuk.org/

Shocking that it comes from an administrator.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 362


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:43:42 PM »
WHAT HAPPENS IF HE FINDS OUT YOU'VE REPORTED HIM ???   :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 936


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:58:04 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 10:43:42 PM
WHAT HAPPENS IF HE FINDS OUT YOU'VE REPORTED HIM ???   :pd:

His beans collapse. Why?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 362


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:30:34 PM »
I WAS JUST WORRIED ABOUT YOUR SAFETY !!!   :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 344

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:04:40 AM »
Depressing that somebody would post stuff like that, but I wouldn't like him to get into bother over what is an attempt at humour eg "The only fall he likes is......8 inch dildo". If we arrest people because their humour and entertainment value is shite, we'll end up with prisons full of Bobby Davro. No existing prisoner deserves that.
Logged
I know where you live
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 973


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:18:13 PM »
Parrott nonce you shit stirring cunt you're obsessed.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 222


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:31:43 PM »
WTF is a parrot nonce
The mind boggles.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 579


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:58:03 PM »
 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 465


View Profile WWW
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:13:41 PM »
Do you like a Cockatoo?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 222


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:50:59 PM »
You give RN servicemen past and present a bad name Ben, stop posting shite, its fucking embarrassing.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 579


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:05:48 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:50:59 PM
You give RN servicemen past and present a bad name Ben, stop posting shite, its fucking embarrassing.


Exactly!



Its at least a cock or three  mcl
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 465


View Profile WWW
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:07:06 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:50:59 PM
You give RN servicemen past and present a bad name Ben, stop posting shite, its fucking embarrassing.

Cheers dits
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 222


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:19:00 PM »
No chance Id share a wet with you Ben. Hows the step daughter BTW, all good I hope.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 