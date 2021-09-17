Welcome,
September 18, 2021, 03:33:50 PM
Homophobia
Author
Topic: Homophobia (Read 258 times)
El Capitan
Homophobia
Yesterday
at 09:40:18 PM
Absolutely abhorrent language from the administrator of a message board trying to associate itself with my football club.
Email going into customer relations at Boro tomorrow. This cannot continue
Re: Homophobia
Yesterday
at 09:46:21 PM
COULD HE GET INTO SERIOUS TROUBLE FOR THIS OR NOT ???
Re: Homophobia
Yesterday
at 09:48:20 PM
Without doubt, TM
Questions will be asked.
Re: Homophobia
Yesterday
at 09:50:38 PM
Is this shite still going on
Dont turn into one of the banned from FMTTM matty, I doubt the majority of folk left on here give a fuck about what liddle or anyone else says on another board.
Re: Homophobia
Yesterday
at 09:52:31 PM
Re: Homophobia
Yesterday
at 10:36:24 PM
Already reported this to
https://www.stophateuk.org/
Shocking that it comes from an administrator.
Re: Homophobia
Yesterday
at 10:43:42 PM
WHAT HAPPENS IF HE FINDS OUT YOU'VE REPORTED HIM ???
Re: Homophobia
Yesterday
at 10:58:04 PM
WHAT HAPPENS IF HE FINDS OUT YOU'VE REPORTED HIM ???
His beans collapse. Why?
Re: Homophobia
Yesterday
at 11:30:34 PM
I WAS JUST WORRIED ABOUT YOUR SAFETY !!!
Re: Homophobia
Today
at 12:04:40 AM
Depressing that somebody would post stuff like that, but I wouldn't like him to get into bother over what is an attempt at humour eg "The only fall he likes is......8 inch dildo". If we arrest people because their humour and entertainment value is shite, we'll end up with prisons full of Bobby Davro. No existing prisoner deserves that.
Re: Homophobia
Today
at 01:18:13 PM
Parrott nonce you shit stirring cunt you're obsessed.
Re: Homophobia
Today
at 02:31:43 PM
WTF is a parrot nonce
The mind boggles.
Re: Homophobia
Today
at 02:58:03 PM
Re: Homophobia
Today
at 03:13:41 PM
Do you like a Cockatoo?
