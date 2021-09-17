Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 17, 2021, 11:03:20 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Homophobia  (Read 77 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 576


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:40:18 PM »
Absolutely abhorrent language from the administrator of a message board trying to associate itself with my football club.

Email going into customer relations at Boro tomorrow. This cannot continue



Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 359


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:46:21 PM »
COULD HE GET INTO SERIOUS TROUBLE FOR THIS OR NOT ???  
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 576


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:48:20 PM »
Without doubt, TM


Questions will be asked.












 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 216


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:50:38 PM »
Is this shite still going on :pd:
Dont turn into one of the banned from FMTTM matty, I doubt the majority of folk left on here give a fuck about what liddle or anyone else says on another board.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 359


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:52:31 PM »
                                                                                                   oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 933


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:36:24 PM »
Already reported this to https://www.stophateuk.org/

Shocking that it comes from an administrator.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 359


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:43:42 PM »
WHAT HAPPENS IF HE FINDS OUT YOU'VE REPORTED HIM ???   :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 933


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:58:04 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 10:43:42 PM
WHAT HAPPENS IF HE FINDS OUT YOU'VE REPORTED HIM ???   :pd:

His beans collapse. Why?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 